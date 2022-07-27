There is, famously, no time to die, but there is time to watch Ana de Armas kick butt.

The Knives Out breakout, who was also the best part of the most recent James Bond movie, recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Netflix’s The Gray Man. “I still run like a chicken. But, I wanna thank the incredible stunts team who helped me train and get ready for this incredibly demanding role. I couldn’t have done it without you guys. Also, we had the best time,” she wrote on Instagram, along with multiple videos. In one, she avoids getting sliced by a sword; in another, she gets up from the ground while wielding a gun and throws her training partner over her shoulder. de Armas’ John Wick spinoff movie, Ballerina, can’t get here soon enough.

You can watch the videos below:

Vanity Fair also has new photos from Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s upcoming biopic starring de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. “Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens,” the actress said about the NC-17 film. “He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen.”

Blonde comes out on Netflix on September 23.