John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally scheduled to come out on May 21, 2021, which was [checks Tick Tock Man watch] awhile ago. The fourth film in the John Wick series was delayed due to the pandemic and star Keanu Reeves being busy being filming The Matrix Resurrections, but it’s coming out soon — and the trailer is coming out sooner.

Lionsgate uploaded a “JW4 Countdown” video to its YouTube channel, with an hourglass and ticking clock to tomorrow and a phone number to text. I messaged the number (yeah, my phone plan includes unlimited texting, no big deal) and got the following reply: “Welcome. Click the link to become an esteemed member and be the first to receive a classified John Wick: Chapter 4 update. There isn’t much time left…”

After clicking the link and filling in my personal information (I’m sure a big corporation won’t use it for any nefarious purposes), you’ll get a second message that reads, “We now have your number saved. You will be rewarded when the sand runs out.” What’s the reward coming tomorrow? It’s hopefully a link to the John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer.

The new trailer for ‘JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4’ releases tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/WUBEDVXYXL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 9, 2022

Also, John Wick’s personal number.

I am going to send John Wick so many Venmo requests.

John Wick: Chapter 4 also stars Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, and Ian McShane, the Nick Fury of the Wick-verse.

(Via YouTube)