Jennifer Lawrence took the Colbert Questionert last week. Now it’s Keanu Reeves‘ turn.

The Late Show has a recurring segment where host Stephen Colbert asks his guest 15 questions, ranging from what is the best sandwich (“Toasted crunchy peanut butter with honey,” Reeves replied) and what happens when you die (he ] answered this a few years ago). The Matrix Resurrections star is a dog guy, but “I’m starting to really like cats,” and he’s asked for an autograph from only two people: Lou Reed and George Carlin, who wrote, “Dear Keanu, F*ck You.” Reeves thought it was a personalized signature, but “then I met someone else who said that he wrote the same thing to them.”

Reeves was also asked to describe the rest of his life in five words. After initially rejecting the premise (“What kind of question is that?”), he said, “I’m going to be hopeful. Health. Love. Friendship. Create art. Motorcycles.” That’s more five words, but come on, it’s Keanu Reeves. He could have used 75 words, and no one would complain.

Reeves recently invited “all of his reps (agents, manager, publicist, etc.), members of his inner circle, and other key insiders who helped him train” to the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections, according to the Hollywood Reporter, and “took care of private jet travel and hotel accommodations, premiere tickets, and even organized a special post-premiere brunch for invitees, among other gifts.” They should have taken motorcycles.

