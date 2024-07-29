Despite being a beloved star of multiple successful franchises, Keanu Reeves doesn’t show up to Comic Con too often. And when he does, it’s normally on his own terms. While he doesn’t have a John Wick movie to promote or another Matrix installment (yet….), he does have what Comic Con was made for: his own comic book series.

Reeves appeared at the con over the weekend to discuss the world of BRZRKR and the new novel, The Books of Elsewhere. The book takes place in Reeves’ comic book universe and follows an immortal warrior named B/Unute. Reeves was joined by Mattson Tomlin, who is writing a movie based on BRZRKR and also acts as the showrunner for the upcoming anime project.

Reeves took some time to flip through the book and stopped to read the dedication page, which features a sweet note to mothers: “A dedication to our mothers: for life, for storytelling, for love.” Reeves has been open about his close relationship with his mother Patricia over the years. The actor brought her as his date to the Oscars back in 2020 and in 2021, he revealed that his mother made Dolly Parton’s iconic bunny suit for her famous 1978 Playboy cover. Maybe she should be the one writing a book!

Not only did Reeves share the sweet sentiment, he was also given the Comic Con Inkpot Award for his work in film and comics. “I’ve been really fortunate to work with some incredible artists and tell some incredible stories. So thank you, thank you, thank you,” Reeves said while accepting the award.

Keanu Reeves accepts the Inkpot Award from Comic-Con International for his work in film and comics. #SDCC2024 pic.twitter.com/4i5kE4dQTf — Variety (@Variety) July 27, 2024

Even though John Wick might be on hiatus (or…dead?) Reeves still has a lot of work on the horizon. Netflix is already working on an anime adaptation of his comic book, in addition to a live-action film. Hopefully, all of this work will kickstart a campaign for The Lake House 2. The people need a follow-up.

