Kevin Costner has had quite a bit of fun promoting his anti-passion project Horizon: An American Saga, even though he might be the only one enjoying it. After largely self-funding the project (which was one of the many contributors that led to his Yellowstone exit), part one of the Western epic was released into theaters in June to subpar reviews. Kevin didn’t care, though. Once he got his milkshakes, he was happy. As long as you don’t bring up all of that Yellowstone stuff!

But then, due to poor box office numbers, Horizon: An American Saga Part 2 was pulled from its theatrical release that was scheduled for August 16th, leaving the future of the franchise in jeopardy. Luckily, the movie will have its own moment, hopefully more successful than the first.

Horizon: An American Saga Part 2 will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September after its U.S. release was pulled. According to Costner, this was the hope all along.

“My dream was always to show Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter Two at the Venice Film Festival,” Costner said in a statement. “The fact that now they have decided to show ‘Chapter One’ earlier in the day and then the world premiere of ‘Chapter Two’ that evening shows not only their belief in how the two films work together but their support of a director’s vision. I’m indebted to Alberto Barbera for his courage and leadership in committing to this cinematic journey.”

Costner shelled out millions of his own dollars to produce the western saga, which he also stars in alongside Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone and Danny Huston. It’s a pretty stacked cast! You should consider telling your dad to rent the first one, just to keep Kevin happy.

Horizon: An American Saga Part 1 is currently available to purchase on demand.