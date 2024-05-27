Lady Gaga is wisely double-dipping on promotion. On May 23, at the Los Angeles premiere of her HBO Gaga Chromatica Ball concert film, Gaga teased a new album as “nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before.” The Grammy- and Oscar-winning artist used similar phrasing when discussing her role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux.

“My version of Harley is mine, and it’s very authentic to this movie and these characters, and I don’t want to give anything from the movie away,” Gaga told Access Hollywood. “I think it’s really something you have to experience in the theater. This film has music. It has dance. It has amazing acting in it. I loved working with Joaquin [Phoenix]. I loved working with [director] Todd [Phillips]. What I will say is that I’ve never done anything like I’ve done in this movie before, so it’s all going to be completely brand new and really fun.”

Gaga stars opposite Phoenix as Harley Quinn and Joker/Arthur Fleck, respectively, in the Joker sequel due out on October 4. But Gaga might release new music before then. During the end credits of Gaga Chromatica Ball, a message flashes across the screen: “LG7 GAGA RETURNS.” Of course, Gaga’s next album will be her seventh studio album and and first since 2020’s Chromatica.

Watch the trailer Joker: Folie à Deux above, and check out the Gaga Chromatica Ball clips below.

LG7 IS NEAR! Lady Gaga teases new music at the end of GAGA CHROMATICA BALL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/5ZQpSPvVTR — Gaga Notify (@gaganotify) May 25, 2024