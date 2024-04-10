The Joker: Folie à Deux trailer slammed onto the internet last night, giving fans their first taste of what to expect from the Todd Phillips-directed sequel and its musical twist. As viewers went wild over finally seeing Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, some of them woke up on Wednesday morning to discover a new addition to the trailer: a warning message from YouTube.

“The following content may contain suicide or self-harm topics. Viewer discretion is advised,” the warning message reads before prompting users to click on a button that reads, “I understand and wish to proceed.”

When Warner Bros. first unveiled the trailer, the warning message wasn’t present. Variety has a theory on what may have prompted YouTube to take action:

The scene that may have triggered the content warning: Harley Quinn (played by Lady Gaga) makes a finger-gun gesture then holds it to her head before pulling the “trigger.” “I’m nobody. I haven’t done anything with my life like you have,” Harley Quinn tells Joker as she mimes shooting herself in the head.

As Variety reports, YouTube’s Community Guidelines allows the platform to add “a warning on your video before it starts playing, indicating that it contains content relating to suicide and self-harm.” YouTube will also add a panel directing users to suicide prevention resources.

Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theaters on October 4.

(Via Variety)