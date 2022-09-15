The leading heartthrob of the late nineties, Leonardo DiCaprio, is passing his torch to the It Boy of the 2020s, Timothée Chalamet (sorry to Noah Centineo, you just didn’t make the cut). The two have had very similar careers, and even though he infamously picks dates who are even younger than Chalamet, he still has some wisdom to bestow on the Call Me By Your Name actor.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the Lady Bird star revealed the life advice he received from DiCaprio, who is all too familiar with growing up in the spotlight. While briefly meeting in 2018, DiCaprio told Chalamet the best career advice: “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.” We can now safely assume DiCaprio won’t appear in a Marvel movie anytime soon.

DiCaprio was once in Chalamet’s shoes: he was 23 when he starred in James Cameron’s historical epic, Titanic, alongside Kate Winslet. He went on to star in Romeo + Juliet and became Hollywood’s most sought-after leading man, much like Chalamet. The two appeared together in 2021’s Don’t Look Up.

Chalamet recently received an eight-and-a-half-minute standing ovation in Venice after screening his upcoming dystopian drama, Bones And All. But they were maybe just applauding his killer outfit. He will soon lead the highly anticipated sequel to Dune alongside Florence Pugh, and he recently wrapped filming the Willy Wonka origin story, Wonka. He seems to be doing just fine, with or without advice from Leo.

(Via British Vogue)