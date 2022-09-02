Timothee Chalamet
Everyone Is Losing Their Minds Over Timothée Chalamet’s Outfit At The Venice Film Festival

There are a select few celebrities who can cause several chaotic meltdowns on Twitter just by simply existing. There is Taylor Swift, Beyonce, any Marvel alum…and Timothée Chalamet.

The Dune leading man has starred in several hit movies over the past few years and has subsequently gotten the attention of many, many diehard fans who love to comment on every little thing he does, both good and bad. The latest frenzy was caused by his backless ensemble at the Venice Film Festival. It speaks for itself:

Chalamet is promoting Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age horror film Bones & All, which stars Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, and Chloë Sevigny. Of course, all eyes are on Chalamet’s draping crimson outfit, which looks like the personification of Dorothy’s ruby red slippers. That would be a great role for him after he finishes wrapping up the Willy Wonka reboot!

Obviously, fans are shocked, concerned, excited, and feeling just about every other emotion on the planet due to the fact that Chalamet looks a bit like a club promoter in the Matrix universe. Some fans love it, some fans hate it, and some people just like to be included in the discourse. As we all know, Chalamet loves to be the center of attention with his outfit picks.

Other fans…didn’t love the ruby ensemble.

Meanwhile, some people are questioning whether or not Timmy deserves fame due to the unfortunately difficult spelling of his name.

