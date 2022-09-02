There are a select few celebrities who can cause several chaotic meltdowns on Twitter just by simply existing. There is Taylor Swift, Beyonce, any Marvel alum…and Timothée Chalamet.

The Dune leading man has starred in several hit movies over the past few years and has subsequently gotten the attention of many, many diehard fans who love to comment on every little thing he does, both good and bad. The latest frenzy was caused by his backless ensemble at the Venice Film Festival. It speaks for itself:

Chalamet is promoting Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age horror film Bones & All, which stars Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, and Chloë Sevigny. Of course, all eyes are on Chalamet’s draping crimson outfit, which looks like the personification of Dorothy’s ruby red slippers. That would be a great role for him after he finishes wrapping up the Willy Wonka reboot!

Obviously, fans are shocked, concerned, excited, and feeling just about every other emotion on the planet due to the fact that Chalamet looks a bit like a club promoter in the Matrix universe. Some fans love it, some fans hate it, and some people just like to be included in the discourse. As we all know, Chalamet loves to be the center of attention with his outfit picks.

perhaps all of the Timothée stans have rights https://t.co/uFSCawZCTZ — please get me out of here (@RogueAmericana) September 2, 2022

Timothée Chalamet showing up to let us know he’s definitely a bottom — 💎🍯 (@diamondsnperrls) September 2, 2022

haven’t been the same since those pics of Timothee Chalamet in a backless blouse at the venice film festival dropped — anna-rose (@annarose_cla) September 2, 2022

The sluttification of Timothee Chalamet — smiling thru the pain (@soh928364) September 2, 2022

timothée… i can bark — judith (@judithfarre) September 2, 2022

how can Timothée Chalamet be so slutty and unapologetic about it — jean🧸📔🎨✨ (@goodreadswithj) September 2, 2022

can't believe anyone is shocked by those photos of timothee chalamet dressing like an idiot for fun and attention… he's a straight guy who went to nyu… — Katie Way (@k80way) September 2, 2022

Other fans…didn’t love the ruby ensemble.

if you see timothee chalamet wearing a horrible outfit he picked himself DO NOT INBOX ME…I already know 🙄🙄 — vero (@thenyjew) September 2, 2022

looks like something Liza Minnelli wore in the 90’s https://t.co/E8arBW9R7R — popeyes stan (@lenaonfilm) September 2, 2022

this remimds me of that ep when mr krabs shell came off https://t.co/nuOn08yjcX — chicken 🍝 (@viIfjk) September 2, 2022

Meanwhile, some people are questioning whether or not Timmy deserves fame due to the unfortunately difficult spelling of his name.