HBO

HBO Max isn’t fooling around.

Facing competition that’s growing by the day, not to mention existing opponents like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon, HBO Max announced on Monday that director Steven Soderbergh’s next film, starring none other than Meryl Streep, will be exclusive to the upcoming streaming service. Let Them All Talk is “the story of a celebrated author (Streep) who takes a journey with old friends to have some fun and heal old wounds,” according to Variety. “Her nephew (Lucas Hedges) comes along to wrangle the ladies and finds himself involved with a young literary agent (Gemma Chan).” The film, written by acclaimed short story author Deborah Eisenberg, also stars Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest:

“This is the kind of project where you just say yes please sign me up,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. “To work with Steven Soderbergh and this all-star cast led by Meryl Streep is thrilling and sets the standard for features at HBO Max.”

This is a not-insignificant blow to Netflix, considering Soderbergh’s last movie, High Flying Bird, come out on the streaming service; also, Netflix might have 2 All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, but HBO Max has Meryl Freaking Streep. And, uh, the new Gossip Girl. No release date for Let Them All Talk has been announced, but production started this month. HBO Max launches later in 2019.

(Via Variety)