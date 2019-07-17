The CW

Gossip Girl, the hugely popular teen soap opera that aired on The CW from 2007 to 2012, has been the subject of many “reboot” rumors over the years. (Not to mention some incredibly awful press concerning very bad things.) Yet now that the newly formed WarnerMedia has decided to launch its own streaming service, the recently revealed Netflix competitor HBO Max, it sounds like those rumors are coming true. Kind of.

According to Variety, WarnerMedia announced on Wednesday that a full series order had been given to a pitched Gossip Girl spinoff series. And just as the word “spinoff” implies, this new take won’t be too concerned with the new adventures of the show’s original characters (and the actors who played them):

The offshoot is set eight years after the original show’s finale and will follow a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site. The show will explore how much social media and the landscape of New York itself has changed in the intervening years.

The new series will be produced by Gossip Girl co-creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, as well as original producers Joshua Safran and Leslie Morgenstein. As for whether or not any of the original cast members will return to make a cameo or two, let alone any details about new casting, WarnerMedia had nothing to say. So, aside from the new series’ creative team and the fact that the order was for 10 one-hour episodes, all we know is that someone is still running that blasted Gossip Girl website.

