Uproxx/Getty

The Rundown is a weekly column that highlights some of the biggest, weirdest, and most notable events of the week in entertainment. The number of items will vary, as will the subject matter. It will not always make a ton of sense. Some items might not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or from this week. The important thing is that it’s Friday and we are here to have some fun.

ITEM NUMBER ONE — Streaming warz!

Apple waded into the streaming business earlier this week. Perhaps waded is not a strong enough word. They rolled out Oprah and Spielberg and about half a dozen A-list stars as part of the big announcement. That’s more of a cannonball than anything else. Still, the point stands. We don’t know how much the service will cost and we don’t know exactly when its growing collection of shows and movies will roll out, but we do have definitive proof that Apple and its $1 trillion war chest are entering the streaming wars sooner rather than later.

Which… cool? I guess it’s cool. In theory, I like the idea of another outlet pumping money into quality programming. The more the merrier. Load ‘em up. Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell will all star in one show that’s financed by your cell phone. I’ll see what that’s about, for curiosity’s sake, if nothing else. It’s like the setup to a joke, almost. “Elle Woods, Michael Scott, and Rachel from Friends walk into a bar…”

Here’s my question, though, and I want you to really think about it: What’s your price point on this? How much are you willing to pay, per month, for another streaming service? You probably already have Netflix. You might have Amazon Prime and Hulu, too. If you have all three, that checks in around $35-45/month, depending on your plan. Are you willing to add another $10 a month to see what Apple has to offer? How about $15? Where do you draw the line?

And when you think about that, think about this: Disney is coming out with a streaming service in the next year or so, too, and that will have original programming plus the Marvel movies plus the Star Wars movies plus the classic Disney movies. How much are you willing to pay for that? Are you willing to cancel one of your other streaming services to get one of these instead? If not, how much are you willing to miss out on? Where does it end?

Think about a show like The Good Fight. CBS’s Good Wife spin-off just started its third season and it’s very good and I’m convinced that no one who isn’t a television critic watches it. It’s not the show’s fault. It’s fun and fast and smart and everything you could want out of a binge-y streaming show. The problem is that it’s on CBS All Access, CBS’s premium streaming service, and the type of person who signs up for unlimited access to the Big Bang Theory and NCIS back catalogs probably isn’t the type of person who watches a prestige legal drama in which Christine Baranski rails against Donald Trump. That’s not a judgment statement. To each their own. But if you’re not interested in other CBS shows and just want to see The Good Fight, is it worth the monthly fee to you? Or do you just go without this one show? Lord knows you have other options.

The funny thing is that, after years of ranting and raving about a la carte cable packages where we could pay for just the networks we want, we’re kind of getting it and it’s kind of not looking great. Everything is separate and it probably won’t end up saving us much money at the end of the day, if we want everything. If only someone would house all the shows I like in one place, you know? With all the networks I like. For one price. Package them together, if you will. In a bundle. Maybe lump in my internet service with the bill, to keep things simple. Yeah, I think that would be easier. It’s a shame no one throughout all of history has thought of this idea before.

Wait a second.

Dammit.