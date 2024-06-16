For every three “normal” Nic Cage movies (such as Renfield or The Croods) there is a curveball flick like (such as Mandy or Pig) that not only shows the actor’s impressive genre range, but allows him to have a classic Nic Cage blow up that has become so integral to modern American cinema.

Cage has a couple upcoming thrillers on the docket, but there is one that is shaping up to be a new horror classic. Importantly, Longlegs is different from the spider horror movie Sting that hit theaters earlier this year. Instead, it focuses on a brutal serial killer with ties to the occult. That spider is looking really friendly right about now.

Longlegs is the upcoming movie from actor/director Oz Perkins, who gained notoriety for writing and directing the 2016 Netflix supernatural thriller I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House. He’s also the guy who got slapped by Elle Woods, but it was for good reason.

The movie takes inspiration from other classic serial killer stories, and early reactions are urging viewers to “say your prayers” so that’s what you’re in for this summer, should you choose to see Longlegs. Here’s everything you need to know.