Nicolas Cage is back with a new film, and if you’ve ever wanted to see the eclectic actor have a knife fight with aliens (Or at least we think they’re aliens?), boy, are you in luck.

In the first trailer for Arcadian, Cage and his twin sons live in a dystopian future where pollution has ravaged the Earth. More pressingly, that pollution opened the door for some sort of horrifying creatures to begin wiping out humanity. However, the creatures only move at night, and they are aggressive in trying to reach their prey.

Pushed to the brink, Cage and his sons decided to finally fight back as they take the fight to the terrifying invaders, who are not about to go down easy.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In a near future, normal life on Earth has been decimated. Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, have been living a half-life – tranquility by day and torment by night. Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil. One day, when Thomas doesn’t return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. A nightmarish battle ensues that forces the family to execute a desperate plan to survive.

Arcadian opens in theaters on April 12.