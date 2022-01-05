Wrestling has evolved over the last handful of years, which is to say it’s no longer just for flyover country. People from all over, even those in smarty-pants cities, have gotten into everyone’s favorite semi-fake sport, too. Some wrestlers even became big time movie and TV stars, which Hulk Hogan couldn’t do back in the day. It’s still surprising when we learn some big-time name is a fan. Case in point: Did you know Macaulay Culkin, former child star, was really into wrestling? That’s what he said on the wrestling podcast run by Freddie Prinze Jr. Oh, and by the way, you may not have known Freddie Prinze Jr. has a wrestling podcast. Because he’s also into wrestling.

The podcast is called Wrestling with Freddie, and, as per The AV Club, the former star of two Home Alones told the guy from She’s All That that he almost took his fandom next level, revealing that he came close to writing for the WWE.

“Oh man, there were times when I wanted to, like kind of just find six months of my life at the very least just to kinda go in there and stuf,” he told Prinze. Alas, it was not to be. “I will say I kind of regret not [writing for WWE]—now that I’m a dad I barely have time to pee at this point, you know what I mean? I just never got around to it, there was always something.”

What Culkin has done is occasionally dabble in the wrestling industry, including doing some consultant work. He’s also turned into something of a critic, especially of what WWE has turned into of late. For instance, Culkin is sick of watching Brock Lesnar duke it out with Roman Reigns on pay-per-view, saying, “How many times can we watch the same match?”

Culkin is a little worried about the sport’s biggest company. “I think the WWE has lost focus on all this. I think there is some kind of master plan – they’re bringing in all these new people,” Culkin told Prinze. “I mean, personally, I think they’re gonna sell, regardless of what they say. I think Vince [McMahon] doesn’t think anyone in his family can do this.”

So there you have it: One of the kids from The Good Son has definite opinions about wrestling, of which, like one of the guys from I Know What You Did Last Summer, he’s a big fan.

(Via The AV Club)