What Is ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ Starring Emma Stone About?

Fresh off their big Oscars win, Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos are teaming up once again for another unsettling film featuring some intense Emma dancing.

Kinds of Kindness is Lanthimos’ latest project after the success of 2023’s bonkers flick Poor Things. While the trailer doesn’t give away much, we do get a glimpse at the all-star cast including a dancing Emma Stone, Jesse Plemmons in a turtle neck, a pantsless Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer.

While we don’t have a detailed plot, we do know that Stone slapped Dafoe 20 times off-camera in order to get him into character, so feel free to interpret that any way you’d like. Filming took place in fall 2022 and the flick was first known as AND until it was renamed late last year, much to the joy of SEO enthusiasts everywhere.

First look at the teaser poster for Yorgos Lanthimos's Kinds of Kindness, receiving its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival 💛 pic.twitter.com/tGSCZe64VT — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) April 11, 2024

The poster is similarly mysterious, featuring a floating thumb and a broken tennis racket. Whoever is working PR for tennis is having a great year! The movie will follow various characters as their intersecting storylines blend together. Here is the official synopsis:

KINDS OF KINDNESS is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Kinds of Kindness will hit select theaters on June 21st. Check out the trailer below: