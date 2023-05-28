If you did a popular franchise film a few decades ago, congrats: There’s a good chance you’ll be asked to return to your role again (and get more money, of course). Just ask Michael Keaton. But for some, enough is enough. Mark Hamill has been playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars-verse for nearly half a century. That’s a good, long while, but now it sounds like he’s finally done.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter (in a bit teased out by The AV Club), the actor — who’s also devoted a large chunk of his life to voicing Joker for DC — discussed what it was like getting his hands on the script for The Last Jedi.

“When I read [Episode] VIII, I knew it was over,” Hamill recalled. “So I was relishing every moment, but also saying goodbye to all those people that I had associated with over the years. So I still miss them.”

When asked point blank if he’ll ever return to the role, he responded, bluntly, “No, I don’t have any expectations of that happening.”

The Last Jedi wasn’t exactly Hamill’s farewell to the character that made his career. He appeared, briefly, as a Force spirit in The Rise of Skywalker. He later returned as a younger version of Luke, with the help of de-aging tech, on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

So unless something changes, sounds like the last time you’ll see Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker will be a digitized younger version of him. It’s an odd way to go out, but at least it gives him more time to troll Trump.

(Via THR and The AV Club)