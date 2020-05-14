While promoting his recent appearance on What We Do in the Shadows, Mark Hamill generously fielded some questions about the current state of Star Wars, particularly the upcoming season of The Mandalorian.

While Hamill isn’t involved with the hit Disney+ series in any way — although, it does take place five years after Return of the Jedi, which makes a Luke Skywalker cameo entirely possible — he was prompted by his kids to watch the show, and he very much enjoyed the minimalist approach. “I thought it was more in theme with what George wanted originally,” Hamill told Entertainment Tonight. He also showed that he’s still very much steeped in Star Wars lore when asked about the recent news that Boba Fett is reportedly appearing in the second season of The Mandalorian:

“I thought he was a decade into getting digested at this point,” Hamill quips after learning of the bounty hunter’s rumored return. “There’s so many ways they can go and John Favreau and Dave Filoni are both the right people for the job. They know it better than I do.”

Hamill is, of course, referring to Boba Fett’s “demise” in Return of the Jedi when the iconic bounty hunter was unceremoniously knocked into the Sarlacc Pit by a blind Han Solo. However, since the early ’90s, there have been countless Star Wars novels and comic book series that featured Fett surviving his fate and bouncing around the galaxy, but those stories were deemed non-canon following Disney’s purchase of the franchise.

In other words, Temuera Morrion‘s reported casting as Fett would be the first official confirmation that the classic character crawled out of the Sarlacc Pit to bounty hunt again. And if that sounds confusing, just wait until the show has to explain why Boba Fett isn’t actually a Mandalorian despite looking exactly like one. It’s going to be nerdtastic.

(Via Entertainment Tonight)