Most engagement announcements are, let’s face it, pretty corny, but Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly aren’t most couples. In early 2022, the Jennifer’s Body actress shared the happy news that she and the “emo girl” singer are getting married with a post on Instagram that ended with, “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Fox was asked about the Billy and Angelina-like blood drinking in a recent interview with Glamour UK. “Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” she said while laughing. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.” It’s medicinal blood.

Fox continued:

“I’m much more controlled. I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’ … Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times.”

What are the odds that track one on Machine Gun Kelly’s next album is called “Take My Soul” followed by track two “I Am Weed”? I say pretty high. Anyway, mazel tov to the blood-drinking couple. May your wedding feast be provided by the finest Dothraki chefs.

(Via Glamour UK)