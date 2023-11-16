Robert Pattinson is known to be a quirky guy. There’s no way around it, he doesn’t really care what you think of him or what you think of Twilight, he’s just happy to be able to have a job. Not only is he an actor and gourmet chef, but now he can add “couch designer” to his resume.

Pattinson showed off his abstract couch to Architectural Digest, complete with floating side cushions that are known to celebrities and the rich as a “conversation piece.” But the actual conversation with Pattinson was much more entertaining than an Ear Couch.

The actor was asked about the worst sofa he’s ever owned, and in true Pattinson form, he responded with a fascinating anecdote about his weird life.

“My least favorite could also be my most favorite,” Pattinson explained. “There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table. I loved it very much but it caused a lot of back problems.” It sure seems like carrying the Batman legacy also caused some back problems for the actor but he handled it gracefully.

As with many Pattinson stories, it’s important to take whatever he says with a grain of salt, mostly because he is a self-proclaimed liar when it comes to sharing his life with the world. Who knows if he even really designed that couch???! It looks like a Sims 4 design.

