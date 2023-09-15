Long Live The Filth: The Best Raunchy Comedies Of The Last 15 Years

“Doesn’t anyone fuck anymore?!” It’s a question Jennifer Lawrence shouts in exasperation after frantically searching a college house party for boning teenagers in 2023’s R-rated sex romp, No Hard Feelings – but she might as well have been taking stock of comedy’s recent dry spell on the big screen. We used to be a society, one that collectively laughed whenever a flaccid penis flopped around on 35mm or naked body parts flailed with abandoned in a packed cineplex. Movies once bravely mined humor from carnal rites of passage – backseat blowjobs gone wrong, prom virginity pacts, the nauseating ingenuity that happens when a horny teenager meets a hot pie – forcing us to cringe in embarrassment, then cackle at our own prudishness. Raunchy comedies weren’t always perfect – in fact, plenty of them feel misogynistic, reductive, crass, and exploitative upon rewatch – but they were vital to how we view sex and nudity, consent, and relationships on screen. They mocked our own insecurities, but somehow, made it easier to accept them too. They crafted ludicrous storylines that reminded us of our own beginner mishaps and fumbling embarrassments. They were dumb teenaged quests for climax drenched in ill-gotten warm beer a la Superbad, absinthe-fueled Eurotrips, a 40-Year-Old Virgin’s chest-waxing montage, frat bacchanalias, and regretful one-night-stands – but they mattered. Somewhere along the way, – likely sandwiched between the birth of streaming and the sterilization of cinema via superhero-neutered franchises – studios lost their appetite for filth and foul-mouthed fun, and audiences began to question the need for debauchery of all kinds in moviemaking. Well, no more. We may have evolved past the formulaic bawdiness of American Pie franchises but there’s still a place for R-rated exploits on screen, and a way for comedy to use them to surprise, entertain, and maybe even liberate modern audiences from the sexless cinema we’ve been resigned to. These are our picks for the 15 best raunchy comedies to come in the past 15 years.

No Hard Feelings (2023) Naturally, Lawrence’s comedic piece-de-resistance tops our list of recent(ish) raunchy comedies worth watching. Everything about her performance as Maddie – a crass, selfish millennial struggling to weather the gentrification of her seaside paradise and seeking financial assistance from two wealthy overbearing parents trying to pimp their purity-saddled teenage son – is brave. From her failed attempts at seduction to some brilliant roller-blading bits and that skinny-dipping smackdown – Lawrence lets it all hang out in this sex comedy that has a surprisingly sentimental climax. Bottoms (2023) Two unapologetically horny teens start a lesbian fight club to hook up with the hottest girls in school. Emma Seligman’s modern comedic masterpiece has done what David Fincher never could – make punching people both a feminist commentary on inequality and a form of foreplay. Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri have sizzling chemistry, playing off each other’s improvised banter with ease while also making us root for their lusty, lewd Queer outcasts to finally get some. It’s a refreshing gender reversal that uses old tropes to set up new jokes and introduces us to our new favorite sleazy sapphic antiheroes.

The Hangover (2009) Todd Phillips’ Vegas-set fever dream sits atop the pantheon of bro comedies for a number of reasons. It’s relatable: Who amongst us hasn’t been so hungover they forgot the exploits of the night before? It’s also completely absurd: Who amongst us has actually gotten so drunk we lost our best friend and had to scour a city’s criminal underbelly to find him? It’s well-cast, sporting some gutsy, gut-busting performances from Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, and Bradley Cooper. And it’s got a great bit involving Mike Tyson and a tiger that ends with a truly catch jingle. What more could you ask for? Blockers (2018) Blockers works as both a coming-of-age and mid-life crisis comedy, a butt-funneled blend of laugh-out-loud physicality and surprisingly progressive messaging that goes down smoothly despite the initial discomfort of its premise. It succeeds thanks to its cast — John Cena is fearless when it comes to selling a joke and he’s propped up by dependably funny performances from Leslie Bibb and Ike Barinholtz. While the adults of the film fumble their way through parenting their teenage daughters, chasing them down in mini-vans and attempting to interpret their eggplant emoji usage, the girls take a refreshing, hormone-driven approach to sex, delighting in innuendos and hatching hilarious plans to get laid that don’t quite go off with the kind of bang they were hoping for.