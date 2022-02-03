With January out of the way (Does that really count as a month?), Netflix has dropped a new trailer highlighting its upcoming film slate for 2022, and the streaming platform is definitely sporting some heavy hitters. Right out of the gate is a horned Jason Momoa giving a first look at Slumberland, and the hits just keep coming from there. There’s a sneak peak at the highly anticipated Knives Out 2 starring Daniel Craig and a cast that will easily give the original a run for its money. The Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling spy film The Gray Man from Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame) makes an appearance along with the fantasy epic The School for Good and Evil starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. Enola Holmes 2 drops in as well two movies each for Adam Sandler and Jamie Foxx. Also in the mix is the Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy collaboration, You People, which came together pretty quickly after only being announced back in August.

Interestingly, Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 was nowhere to be found, so maybe prepare for the sequel to the brutal actioner to possibly slip into 2023.

Here are some of the highlights from the jam-packed trailer:

Slumberland (Jason Momoa)

The Gray Man (Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling)

Enola Holmes 2 (Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill)

The Adam Project (Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo)

Knives Out 2 (Basically everyone in Hollywood)

The Mothership (Halle Berry)

Hustle (Adam Sandler)

Spaceman (Adam Sandler)

The Cloned Tyrone (Jamie Foxx, John Boyega)

Day Shift (Jamie Foxx)

The School for Good and Evil (Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington)

You People (Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy)

Me Time (Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg)

Wendell & Wild (Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key)

The Sea Beast (Jason Momoa)

(Via Netflix)