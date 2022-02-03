Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the least exciting Super Bowl in years. Not only was “The Big Game” basically over by halftime (the Bucs won 31-9), but the movie and TV show trailers were also a letdown compared to previous years. There were spots for Old, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Nobody, F9, and not much else. What can Super Bowl LVI viewers expect the night of February 13, 2022? Hopefully a better game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, for one, but also better trailers.

Nothing is official yet, but Deadline hears that Disney’s “possible” trailers include the Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Lightyear (which is not about Buzz Lightyear but it is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on), and Disney+’s Moonknight, featuring Oscar Isaac’s British accent.

There’s also talk of spots for The Adam Project (a Ryan Reynolds project) for Netflix and The Lost City (starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe) and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Jim Carrey, Idris Elba) for Paramount.

Universal has the most intriguing slate of possible trailers, though. There’s Jurassic World: Dominion, the third and final film in the Jurassic World trilogy; Minions: The Rise of Gru, which has a wildly over-qualified cast for a Minions movie, including Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, and Julie Andrews; and Nope, Jordan Peele’s mysterious follow-up to Get Out and Us. Is a Nope trailer during the Super Bowl something that you should be excited for? Yup.

Meanwhile, Forbes reports that new trailers for the frequently-delayed Morbius, Dog (Channing Tatum’s dog movie), Top Gun: Maverick, Pixar’s Turning Red, and Michael Bay’s Ambulance may debut, too. We’ll find out next Sunday. Until then, here’s every Super Bowl LVI-related music event that isn’t the halftime show to look forward to.

(Via Deadline)