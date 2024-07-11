There are many respectable ways for actors to prep for physically demanding roles, like when Zendaya needed to learn tennis for Challengers or when Austin Butler had to change his entire personality to match Elvis. But sometimes you have to go back to the basics and learn how to…run. This is what Daisy Edgar-Jones had to do prep for Twisters, something her former co-star Paul Mescal teased her for.

In a recent interview, Edgard-Jones told Variety, “I’m not good at running; like I have a weird run, which I was told as a kid. And for me, that was a big stunt — to try and make it look not pathetic. I did running lessons — isn’t that crazy?” She revealed. not only did she need lessons, but she must have trained harder than a Roman gladiator.

The actress then admitted that Mescal teased her lack of physical abilities. Even though she is a line dancing pro! She added, “Actually, Paul [Mescal] and I were laughing about it, because he was training for Gladiator II and I was training for Twisters, and obviously he had to be huge and I was like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m going to be right up there with you.'” Good think Mescal is always prepared in his short shorts.

In Gladiator II, Mescal portrays Lucius, the former heir to the Roman Empire who had to be jacked enough to hold a big sword and take on a rhino. It seemingly worked! On the other hand, in Twisters, Edgar-Jones portrays a storm-chaser who is caught between two tornados. Neither of these situations are ideal.

Twisters hits theaters on July 19th, while Gladiator II opens on November 22nd. Are you entertained or what??