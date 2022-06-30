In the lead-up to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which feels like centuries ago thanks to the pandemic, an unusual fan theory went viral after suggesting a pretty gross method for how Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man could easily dispense with Josh Brolin’s Thanos. That method: Crawling up the purple alien’s butt and then transforming into Giant-Man. It was a whole thing that Rudd, Brolin, and even Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo had to respond to at the time. (Everybody had fun.)

However, the Thanos butt theory has never been addressed by the MCU characters until now, and boy, did Marvel pick an interesting venue to rehash the viral moment. According to a new video, Rudd’s Ant-Man addresses the butt theory as part of the Avengers: Quantum Encounter interactive film for the Disney Wish cruise that launches in July. While standing next to Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp, who’s also present for the star-studded feature, Ant-Man plunges into the rectal theory right out of the gate.

‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ will be part of the Disney Wish cruise sailing from this July and some of it is available to watch!

…And yes Scott Lang knows about how we all wanted him to kill Thanos… 🍑🐜 [Via: https://t.co/2OqtGk7gex] pic.twitter.com/mX1QIKxAm7 — Ant-Man News 🐜 (@AntManNews) June 29, 2022

Via Ant-Man News on Twitter:

ANT-MAN: Look, before we start, let me address the elephant in the room. I know a lot of chatter out there asking why I didn’t shrink down, go in and uh [makes exploding motion with hands] kill Thanos in a really creative way. First of all, gross. Secondly, it’s much more complicated than that. Allow me to explain– WASP: If only we had the time!

In Ant-Man’s defense it is pretty complicated. As Rudd explained back when the theory went viral, “Thanos could take a lot of punishment,” so there’s no guarantee that Ant-Man wouldn’t just crush himself and die a horrible death. Brolin also weighed in by suggesting that the Mad Titan would simply poop the tiny Avenger out. So, again, highly complicated stuff involving complex science.

