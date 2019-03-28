Avengers: Endgame arrives on April 26. That’s one day less than a year following Infinity War, which has given folks perhaps too much time to mull over how the superheroes can defeat Thanos after he murdered half the universe. People get antsy, you know? Hence the abundance of fan-made posters and fan theories, one of which simply won’t die. It’s a revolting theory, but its banality drives at the heart of how people are overthinking everything about the MCU.

At issue is how Ant-Man resurfaced in the first Endgame trailer after skipping out on Infinity War. Rather than settle for a semi-rational explanation of him being trapped in the quantum realm (while possibly gathering the expertise on how to reverse the snap), the theory holds that Ant-Man could have easily defeated the “intergalactic sociopath” in the most rudimentary way (it has to do with an orifice and Ant-Man’s ability to shrink and grow at will). And maybe that’s why he was left out of the last movie? Oh, this theory isn’t new.

marvel saw the post about how ant man could defeat thanos by crawling into his ass and instantly growing in size and that’s why they didn’t put him in the movie, send tweet — c a t (@filmgloss) April 30, 2018

This tweet currently has over 11,000 retweets and 33,000 likes. A few months after the user launched it into the wild, Entertainment.Ie movie editor Brian M. Lloyd actually asked Paul Rudd about the tweet during an interview.

Hi, I interviewed Paul Rudd last week and asked him about your tweet. https://t.co/yOpZEzA8qs — Brian Lloyd (@BrianMLloyd) July 20, 2018

Rudd, who is a credited MCU screenwriter on both Ant-Man movies, previously admitted that he knew how Infinity War ended, although the rest of the cast did not. While speaking to Lloyd (and reading the Thanos-butt tweet aloud), Rudd did not laugh. “I don’t know? I almost think it’s a question for Thanos,” he very seriously stated. “If it’s one thing we learned from Infinity War, it’s that Thanos could take a lot of punishment.” He then clarified, “I don’t think that ended up in any of the drafts,” and it would have never flown with Disney. “You do have to think about the rating, sure,” he added.

so paul rudd read my tweet about ant man crawling into thanos’ ass and expanding OUT LOUD in an INTERVIEW and discussed it i’m in shock pic.twitter.com/YfBsPMnfoW — c a t (@filmgloss) July 21, 2018

That probably should have been the end of the discussion, but no. This theory is still out there over the past few days, gathering more support while also offering solutions on how Thanos could cope with the threat of little ol’ Ant-Man.

