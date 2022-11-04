With Quentin Tarantino‘s new book, Cinema Speculation, now available on shelves, the writer/director is making the interview rounds, which is always a blast thanks to Tarantino being an extremely eccentric and opinionated guy. He has something to say about everything.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Tarantino let loose on Marvel (and to a lesser extent, DC Comics) having a “chokehold” on the industry. According to Tarantino, filmmakers”can’t wait for the day” that superhero boom fades just like musical adaptations fell out of favor in the 1960s.

“The analogy works because it’s a similar chokehold,” Tarantino says. But when can we expect the tide to turn? “The writing’s not quite on the wall yet,” he says, “the way it was in 1969 when it was, ‘Oh, my God, we just put a bunch of money into things that nobody gives a damn about anymore.’”

Needless to say, don’t expect to see Tarantino’s name on a superhero film. “You have to be a hired hand to do those things,” Tarantino told The L.A. Times. “I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job.”

Before Tarantino gets lumped in with Martin Scorsese, or more recently James Cameron, he’s not entirely opposed to the genre. He recently compared Joker to “great sex” or a “threesome.” He also tried to get a Luke Cage movie starring Lawrence Fishburne off the ground in the ’90s. However, that was before Marvel movies became MARVEL MOVIES.

Tarantino’s issue is not so much the genre, but the business aspect that churns out at least three MCU movies every year with a similar DC Comics blockbuster sometimes sprinkled in. He can do without that.

(Via Los Angeles Times)