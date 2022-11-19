The last time Quentin Tarantino made a film, it was one of his highest grossing and best received. Even he think it’s his best. And yet he continues to hold by a threat he’s been making for ages: that he’ll quit after his 10th film. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was his ninth, and he shows no signs of relenting from his plan. People have even tried to talk him out of it, but now he’s making a passionate argument for why he should pack it in.

“It’s time to wrap up the show,” Tarantino told CNN’s Chris Wallace in a wide-ranging interview. “I don’t want to work to diminishing returns.” Alluding to his recent comments about Marvel films and the current era of filmmaking, he also stated that “I don’t want to become this old man who’s out of touch…when already, I’m feeling a bit like an old man who’s out of touch with the current movies that are out right now. And that’s what happens, that’s exactly what happens.”

Tarantino, a celluloid and movie theater purist, said he’s not even sure “what a movie is” nowadays: “Is that something that plays on Netflix? Is that something that plays on Amazon, and people watch it on their couch?”

So what will Tarantino do with his free time? Well, he’s released two books in the last two years: a novelization/expansion/alternate version of Hollywood as well as the new Celluloid Speculation, which features essays on ‘70s Hollywood cinema (and plenty of eccentric opinions).

Still, he has at least one film left in him, and though he’s vowed to make — and then failed to deliver on — any number of sequels, such as a third Kill Bill, he swears his purported swan song will be an original work. Or it might be another Elmore Leonard adaptation.

(Via CNN)