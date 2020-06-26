The 10 best Will Ferrell movies? That was easy. The 10 best Rachel McAdams movies? Way tougher. There are so many gems in her filmography: Mean Girls, Wedding Crashers, Midnight in Paris, Doctor Strange, Game Night, etc. And yet despite starring in a Best Picture winner (Spotlight), the Canadian actress is still probably best known for her role in The Notebook. No list of the best tear-jerking films is complete without the 2004 romantic-drama, and its most famous scene, McAdams’ rain-soaked kiss with co-star Ryan Gosling, inspired Kobe Bryant to buy the dress for his wife, Vanessa.

While appearing on Access Hollywood, McAdams recalled the time the basketball legend, who tragically passed away earlier this year in a helicopter crash, approached her at the premiere of Sherlock Holmes. “I got to meet him. He said, ‘You know, I bought your dress.’ I didn’t know what he meant at first. I was like, ‘You bought my… what?’” It was her actual dress that she wore on-screen in The Notebook. “I was, like, blown away,” she continued. “I didn’t realize he was such a movie fan and such a romantic.”

Vanessa Bryant recalled that moment during her eulogy for her husband:

He just thought outside the box and was so thoughtful, even while working hard to be the best athlete. He gifted me the actual notebook and the blue dress Rachel McAdams wore in The Notebook movie. When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was because it’s a scene when Ally comes back to Noah. We had hoped to grow old together like the movie. We really had an amazing love story. We loved each other with our whole beings — two perfectly imperfect people, making a beautiful family, and raising our sweet and amazing girls.

