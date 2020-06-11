The annual extravaganza known as the Eurovision Song Contest ended up in the pandemic cancellation pile this year, but luckily, Netflix is here to fill that void. So are Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, who are starring in an absolutely bonkers looking movie, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, for the Netflix streamer. Also on the cast list: Pierce Brosnan, who plays the “extremely handsome father” of Ferrell’s Lars, who’s one half of the Icelandic pop duo (Fire Saga) that’s completed by McAdams’ Sigrit. As this trailer reveals, they’re not exactly a hit on the local bar scene but still end up representing their country while taking a shot at bad-musical glory.

Will Ferrell in a Fabio wig: that’s an easy sell. This film’s directed by David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers) and written by Andrew Steele (SNL, The Jon Stewart Show), so viewers are in good hands. That’s especially the case when it comes to miraculously pulling off jokes where Lars and Sigrit mull over whether a bigger ding-dong and a cameltoe might win over judge’s hearts and, ultimately, make Iceland proud. Along the way, they must resist the cliché of falling into bed together like Fleetwood Mac… or Simon & Garfunkel?

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga doesn’t have a release date yet, but expect it this summer. Here’s a hair-filled poster.