Like the Dark Knight himself, The Batman promotional tour has become an unstoppable force. Case in point, on Wednesday night, Robert Pattinson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about all things Batman. While yukking with Kimmel and talking about his experience trying on all four of the old Bat-suits (he fit best in Val Kilmer’s suit, but needed George Clooney’s cowl.) Pattinson talked about the initial trouble he had with nailing his own Batman voice for the character.

“Everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing, and I’m like, I’m going to do the opposite. I’m gonna go really whispery,” Pattinson told Kimmel. “And I tried to do it for the first two weeks, and it just looked absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it.”

While the whisper voice didn’t go over well, Pattinson learned his instincts weren’t far off and that another Batman actor tried the same thing, too. Via ET Canada:

Pattinson later learned that he wasn’t the only one to try such a technique, telling Kimmel: “I found out from Nick, who was putting me in the suit every day, that’s what Christian Bale did on ‘Batman Begins’ as well. “And if you listen to the first ‘Batman Begins’ teaser trailer, you can hear the original voice. I only found this out a couple of weeks ago.”

Pattinson also revealed that he wanted Bruce Wayne to dress in grunge after learning that Matt Reeves based his version of Batman on Kurt Cobain. That suggestion was quickly shot down, too.

“So you had a lot of bad ideas to start with,” Kimmel quipped, to which Pattinson replied. “Tons.”

(Via ET Canada)