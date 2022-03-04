The Batman smashes into theaters this weekend, and its star, Robert Pattinson, is still finding himself the subject of fan scrutiny after being cast as the Dark Knight. In fact, the actor quickly regretted joking that he wasn’t working out for film, which kicked up a hornet’s nest of Batman fans saying he wasn’t right for the role. However, despite the occasional shouty YouTube videos, Pattinson recently revealed that the whole experience has been surprisingly pleasant compared to what he went through with Twilight.

Considering the Twilight films became a YA blockbuster success that launched Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s career, it’s easy to forget that when he was cast as Edward Cullen in the mid-2000s, fans of the books were not thrilled with the then-unknown actor personifying the brooding vampire heartthrob. After that ordeal, becoming Batman was a walk in the park. Via The Wrap:

“It was less aggressive than when I got cast in ‘Twilight,’ which is strange because no one even knew who I was,” Pattinson told Josh Horowitz of MTV News. “That was literally off one photo and people were like, ‘Absolutely not’ (laughs).” When Horowitz noted that the reaction to his Batman casting was mostly positive, he seemed befuddled as to why. “On this I was quite surprised, there was kind of a weirdly positive reaction. I think it’s because it was so left-field as well,” but that’s when his “The Batman” co-star Zoë Kravitz interjected: “No, it’s because you’re a good actor!”

Kravitz is correct. After the Twilight films, Pattinson went out of his way to avoid blockbuster franchises and star in smaller projects that pushed him as an actor. In fact, he was so dedicated to playing “freaks” and “weirdos” that his agents were surprised when he said he wanted to be Batman. Of course, Pattinson had the perfect and accurate response to what seemed like an unusual choice: “He is a freak.”

The Batman is now playing in theaters.

(Via MTV News)