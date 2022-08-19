Earlier this year, there was a report that Barbie-approved icon Margot Robbie would be starring in and producing a new movie from the Ocean’s Eleven universe with director Jay Roach attached to lead the project. Now it seems like a second Barbie-approved actor is joining the movie!

Ryan Gosling, who just wrapped up filming as Ken opposite Robbie’s Barbie, is reportedly joining the Oceans movie, according to Puck. The site reports that the deal is underway as Warner Bros Discovery aims to prioritize movies that will draw in a massive fan base, and we all know that Gosling sure can bring a crowd.

The Oceans franchise has featured a slew of Hollywood icons since the first movie was released in 1960, featuring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. Joey Bishop, and Peter Lawford. The 2001 remake featured an ensemble cast with every early aughts movie star you can imagine, including Geroge Clooney, Brad Pitt, Mat Damon, and Julia Roberts.

After the 2018 all-female reboot, it seems like Robbie’s upcoming installment will go back to the basics and take place in Europe in the 1960s. Roach and Robbie had previously worked together on 2019’s Bombshell, which secured Robbie’s second Oscar nomination.

The project is rumored to begin filming in the spring of 2023. So right before Margot Robbie begins The Summer Of Barbie. Hopefully, they will both dress like this in the intense heist movie!

(Via Puck)