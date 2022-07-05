Come on, Barbie, let’s go to Margot Robbie’s party.

To celebrate her 32nd birthday, the cast and crew of Barbie, the most important movie of 2023, held a party for the two-time Oscar nominee. Robbie was “presented with a pink Barbie birthday cake between takes,” according to E! Online (the cake reads, “Happy Birthday Barbie Margot”), while “another pic from set appears to show the 32-year-old Oscar nominee — dressed in Barbie’s neon ensemble with a white long-sleeve cover up — carrying a box of donuts, along with a party hat.”

Now this is method acting that even Mads Mikkelsen can get behind.

E! Online has pics of Robbie’s birthday outfit and cake, and they’re as delightful as all the other on-set photos we’ve seen from Greta Gerwig’s movie. Hopefully Ryan Gosling, who plays bleach-blonde himbo Ken, popped out of the pink cake with a scream.

Robbie’s aim with Barbie is to surprise people. “People immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted,” she told the Hollywood Reporter. “If we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we’re really firing on all cylinders.”

Barbie comes out on July 21, 2023.

