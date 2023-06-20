Samuel L. Jackson is the kind of guy who will tell you exactly what’s on mind, and he doesn’t pull his punches even if it involves his highly esteemed friends and colleagues like Quentin Tarantino. So when it came to tackle the subject of random internet weirdos who spend their days attacking Brie Larson, Jackson did not hold back.

While promoting his new show, Secret Invasion, which springboards from the events of Captain Marvel, Jackson opened up about encouraging Larson to join the MCU and how she’s not about to let a bunch of dorks get her down.

“Brie’s a stronger person than people give her credit for,” Jackson said before putting her haters on blast via Rolling Stone:

When she got Captain Marvel, she called me and was like, “They want me in the Marvel Universe. Should I do it?” And I was like, “Hell yeah! Let’s do it!” But she’s not going to let any of that stuff destroy her. These incel dudes who hate strong women, or the fact that she’s a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that.

But online haters weren’t the only people Jackson called out. The Nick Fury actor also had words for Trump supporters, who remind him an awful lot of the racists he dealt with in his youth.

“When I see Trump, I see the same rednecks I saw when I was growing up who called me ‘n*****’ and tried to keep me in my place,” Jackson said. “That’s what the Republican Party is to me. They’re doing it to young people, gay people. They don’t care who you are. If you’re not them, you’re the enemy.”

Marvel’s Secret Invasion premieres June 21 on Disney+.

