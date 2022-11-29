Quentin Tarantino has been receiving backlash after leveling some harsh criticism of actors who star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, this time around, he’s getting some heat from frequent collaborator Samuel L. Jackson. While appearing on Tuesday’s episode of The View, Jackson pushed back on Tarantino’s remarks that the MCU doesn’t produce real “movie stars” by bringing up the undeniable screen presence of the late Chadwick Boseman.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?” Jackson, who regularly appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nick Fury, said. “That’s not a big controversy for me to know that apparently these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that, and he’s a movie star.”

Tarantino made the remarks during a recent appearance on Tom Segura’s podcast where he lamented the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood.”

“You have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” Tarantino said. “But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times, you know, but, you know, but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

Jackson, however, has never been a fan of criticizing genre fare, and he’d much rather enjoy himself than chase after an Oscar. “No, thanks,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “I’d rather be Nick Fury. Or having fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in my hand.”

(Via Entertainment Weekly)