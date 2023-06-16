After going into hiding following the cataclysmic events of Avengers: Endgame, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury is back in the new Marvel series Secret Invasion. The MCU’s grizzled spymaster is tasked with stopping the shape-shifting Skrulls from infiltrating the top levels of power in a vast global conspiracy, but first, Jackson would like Marvel to answer a question that’s been nagging him for a while.

“I’m still trying to figure out why I’ve never been to Wakanda,” Jackson told Entertainment Tonight. “They didn’t ask me to go, but I’m still trying to get there. I need a ticket.”

Of course, Jackson openly admits that he wants to be in every Marvel movie. He loves being Nick Fury, and the character is supposed to be everywhere. Here’s his response when asked which MCU franchise he wants to be in next:

“I don’t know, it’s kind of up and down for me in an interesting sort of way,” Jackson said of his character, Nick Fury, who first came onto the scene 15 years ago in 2008’s Iron Man. “Because, if I had it my way, I would’ve been in every Marvel movie ’cause I mean he is Nick Fury, he knows everything that’s going on.”

Despite working with big-name directors like Quentin Tarantino, Jackson has never been afraid to call out his collaborators when they talk down about Marvel movies. In fact, he prefers making them over chasing an Oscar.

“I’m not doing statue-chasing movies,” Jackson told the L.A. Times last year. “You know [whispers]: ‘If you do this movie, you’ll win an Oscar.’ No, thanks. I’d rather be Nick Fury. Or having fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in my hand.”

Marvel’s Secret Invasion premieres June 21 on Disney+.

(Via Entertainment Tonight)