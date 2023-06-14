Marvel hasn’t released a new Disney+ series since last year’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, so the anticipation is high for Secret Invasion. The new show features the return of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury as the weary spymaster grapples with his failure to protect the Earth from Thanos and the chaos that ensued. However, Fury doesn’t have time to sulk as the shape-shifting Skrulls move from friend to enemy in this espionage thriller.

While only the first two episodes were provided to critics, there seems to be an overwhelming consensus that Secret Invasion leans into the political vibes that made Captain America: The Winter Soldier one of the best MCU films of all time. That said, some critics were feeling the show more than others, but there’s almost universal agreement that the surprisingly stacked cast elevates the series.

You can see what the reviews are saying below:

Richard Newby, Empire:

Secret Invasion, created by Kyle Bradstreet, is not a superhero show. This may surprise those familiar with the 2008 comic storyline from Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu, which saw nearly every costumed hero and villain mix it up with the alien intruders; the Disney+ series ditches The Avengers in favor of cold, hard espionage. It’s an area the Marvel Cinematic Universe has played in before, with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Black Widow being notable examples. But even then, we were still firmly in the world of heroes. In Secret Invasion, spies cannot be heroes by their very nature, and the murky moral waters they must wade through are anything but the expected Marvel method.

Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue:

There’s a reason that Captain America: The Winter Soldier is still one of the most beloved of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s rooted in our love for mystery. Right out the gate, Secret Invasion has you on the edge of your seat just given the simple nature of its presence. We don’t know who to trust. Any time a character acts slightly different than we’re used to, you’ll feel an overwhelming need to scream “SKRULL” on your coach.

Adam Barnhart, Comic Book:

Where the series shines exceptionally well is when it lets Samuel L. Jackson be himself. Though the episodes reviewed are without Jackson’s trademark “motherf-cker,” his wit and charm are still put on full display. Secret Invasion is very much the show of Nick Fury, and that might be its saving grace. After 15 years of playing the character, viewers get to see what makes the former SHIELD boss tick, finally providing some storylines that peel back the layers of the walking enigma. It’s an examination of the character in only a way Jackson could accomplish, and it’s something that’s long past due.

Daniel D’Addario, Variety: