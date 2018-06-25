‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Finally Got Some Payback On His ‘Avengers’ Co-Star Anthony Mackie

#Spider-Man #Avengers #Marvel
06.24.18 1 hour ago

Marvel

Tom Holland has a strange status within the Marvel Cinematic Universe family. The Spider-Man star is responsible for one of the saddest moments of Avengers: Infinity War, earning him plenty of emotional points with fans. He’s also responsible for some spoilers, sometimes planned and sometimes by accident, requiring the need for “babysitters” during press interviews. This has earned him some ribbing from his fellow castmates, including an ongoing “war” with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

It’s one of the entertaining parts of the promotion for these films, and it never seems to end. The most recent chapter occurred this weekend at the Ace Comic-Con in Seattle, where Anthony Mackie joined Sebastian Stan on stage with Kevin Smith before the young Spider-Man showed up to mess around with the pair. It seemed to be going like many of their prior meetings, but then Tom Holland finally got Mackie with some ribbing of his own.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spider-Man#Avengers#Marvel
TAGSANTHONY MACKIEAVENGERSMarvelSPIDER-MANTom Holland

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP