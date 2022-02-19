A lot of hoopla was made late last year over a New Yorker profile of Jeremy Strong, whose incredibly dedicated, laser-focused working methods on Succession shocked many. Then there’s Tom Holland, who’s pretty committed himself. When he was first playing Spider-Man, he was okay not going to the bathroom as often as he perhaps needed to. For Uncharted, his latest chart-topper, he even went undercover as a bartender, all for a couple scenes towards the start of the film.

As caught by People, Holland made an appearance on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, where he laid out his own, more fun methodology.

“For me, one of my favorite things about what we do for a living is when you get the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go,” Holland said. “So I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. And it’s a nice little set piece in the movie.”

But soon people started catching on that one of the most famous actors in the world right now was mixing drinks. “And then eventually I sort of got kicked out.”

He did wind up returning to his brief undercover gig. “I have been back to the bar, but it’s a little bit of a rocky relationship at the minute,” Holland added. “I’ve been giving them a lot of press though. So they just shut up and let me back.”

In Uncharted, Holland’s character is discovered by Mark Wahlberg’s adventurer at a Manhattan bar, where he flips bottles à la Tom Cruise and Bryan Brown in Cocktail and even claims to make a mean Negroni. Perhaps you were in London during his tenure and were lucky enough to have his spin on the classic beverage.

