Kanye West is more synonymous with antisemitism than music or anything else since his dangerous antisemitic Twitter rant and even more inexcusable sit-down with Alex Jones late last year.

Last weekend, West claimed on Instagram, “Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again.” He continued, “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”

Cue Seth Rogen’s famous laughter.

Rogen was promoting the forthcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie with CinemaBlend when he was asked about Hill and 21 Jump Street magically making West “like Jewish people again,” which, to be clear, is not a viable approach against antisemitism. Rogen roared his distinctive laugh before saying, “You know what? [Hill] can have it. Happy to be left out of that one. But you know what? Good! Cured!”

Rogen added, “They should send that movie around the world — let everyone watch it! I wrote some jokes for that movie, so I feel slight ownership.”

Last December, Rogen poked fun at Kim Kardashian after she didn’t show at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women In Entertainment breakfast (as noted by Page Six).