I’m not proud of this, but one of the first rap songs I knew every word to was “DK Rap.” In my defense, I had no style, I had no grace, this Kong fan had a funny face (still got it). The song, originally in 1999’s Donkey Kong 64, has been turned into a meme, but will it appear in The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

In a video uploaded to the film’s Twitter account, Seth Rogen, who voices Donkey Kong, jokes (?) that “this is how my character comes out in the movie.”

Rogen also calls “DK Rap” “objectively one of the worst rap songs of all-time.” He has no choice but to show some respect for Diddy Kong’s “sick” dance moves, though. Rogen’s final verdict, knowing full well that “DK Rap” rhymes “funny” with “mummy”: 10 out of 10 bananas.

You can watch the video below.

Chris Pratt has received a lot of attention for his Mario voice sounding like, well, Chris Pratt with a slight Italian inflection, but what about Rogen’s Donkey Kong? “I was very clear, I don’t do voices,” he told Comic Book. “And if you want me to be in this movie, it’s gonna sound like me and that’s it. And that was the beginning and end of that conversation. I was like, ‘If you want Donkey Kong to sound a lot like me, I’m your guy.’ But it did seem to work, you know, I think in the film and in the game, I think all you really know about Donkey Kong is that he throws barrels and he does not like Mario very much.”

There’s a lot more to Donkey Kong than that. For instance, he has a nephew who can fly real high with his jetpack on. With his pistols out, he’s one tough Kong. (Sorry, it’s stuck in my head, and now it’s stuck in yours, too).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opens on April 5.