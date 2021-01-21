Now that Donald Trump is out of office, Ted Cruz might be the most hated politician in Washington, D.C. There were already plenty of people on both sides who didn’t like the Texas senator before January 6, but he’s become toxic for playing “a key role in amplifying the false voter fraud claims that drove people to overrun the U.S. Capitol,” according to NPR. Also, his The Simpsons impressions stink.

A day after protestors left three coffins on Cruz’s lawn, with each coffin representing those who died at the Capitol riot, his career, and America’s crumbling democracy, the senator was lambasted for a tweet where he thought the Paris Climate Agreement is about “the citizens of Paris.” The top reply:

Fuck off you fascist. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 21, 2021

Cruz fired back at Seth Rogen, sarcastically calling his response, “Charming, civil, educated response. @Sethrogen. If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you. If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing… not so much.” Ted Cruz — who graduated from Princeton University and Harvard Law School, two famously blue-collar colleges — should not have picked a fight with Rogen. “Haha get f*cked fascist,” the comedian wrote back. “Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you f*cking clown.”

Haha get fucked fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you fucking clown. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 21, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn got in on the fun, too.

Or accuse his father of murdering JFK. Apparently, Cruz looooooooves that. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 21, 2021

What I want to know is: who was Cruz on the phone with at 11:33 p.m. when he took that screenshot? (It was probably AM San Francisco.)