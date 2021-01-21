Ted Cruz isn’t doing so well. A growing number of his colleagues in Congress want him expelled due to his role in the failed MAGA riot that occurred a mere fortnight before new president Joe Biden’s was sworn in. His own former staffers are now “disgusted” with him. He’s refused to apologize, refused to back down, and is still his punchy self on social media, even when he’s repeatedly owned by AOC. The Texas senator was at it again on Inauguration Day, with a tweet so obviously false that, once again, people couldn’t help but ridicule him.

By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 20, 2021

The tweet came mere hours into the Biden presidency, after he resigned to the Oval Office and fired off one policy after another, each reversing some of Trump’s more controversial moves. The “Muslim ban” was gone. Construction on the border wall was to be stopped. That inane “1776 Project,” which minimized slavery and was released on MLK Day? Deleted from the White House site. He also reneged Trump’s removal of the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement, ensuring we’d be helping the planet’s other nations fight climate change. So Cruz took his shot.

“By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement,” he wrote, “President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.”

Just one really obvious thing: The Paris Climate Agreement has as much to do with Parisians as, to use his example, Pittsburghians. It’s called that because the agreement was signed in Paris. Many were quick to point this well-documented fact out.

It's a broad agreement on emissions and policies that has NOTHING to do with the city of Paris or its citizens. It's called that because meetings are located there. YOU IDIOT!!! https://t.co/hCTPB1uE89 — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) January 21, 2021

Here’s another one- Cruz knows the Paris agreement isn’t about the citizens of Paris. He just thinks we don’t. Bad faith from a bad actor. https://t.co/0MmpI4vHQD — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 21, 2021

Ah yes, the Paris Agreement, the agreement between America and the city of Paris https://t.co/R51JMZI83d — Will Jordan (@williamjordann) January 21, 2021

So fucking disingenuous. The "Paris" accords aren't about Paris,it's where the damn thing was signed. Like "Yalta" didn't end WWII for just some spot on the Crimea. Cruz knows this, of course. He's just a dangerous charlatan of the worst kind. https://t.co/KebxQP3Auw — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) January 21, 2021

Some used some examples to show the error of his logic.

By signing the Abraham Accords, Donald Trump indicated he’s more interested in the views of people named Abraham than Americans with other names. See how dumb that sounds? https://t.co/FcOGAVdKeX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2021

By signing the Geneva convention, President Chester Arthur showed he's more interested in the views of the Swiss than … https://t.co/N2lKZdv6KB — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 21, 2021

By signing the treaty of Westphalia, Louis XIV indicated he’s more interested in the views of the burghers of Osnabruck and Münster than the townspeople of Saint-Jean-de-Monts. https://t.co/BAoYQgB3OJ — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 21, 2021

Others posited that Cruz may be only playing at being dumb.

Ted Cruz isn’t actually this dumb. He’s well aware that this is a UN agreement negotiated *near* Paris, not by the citizens of Paris. He just thinks so little of his supporters that he chooses to lie and mislead. Bottomless bad faith. https://t.co/gVHEd2dzIE — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 21, 2021

But many do think he’s actually just dumb.

Holy, I know more about the Paris Climate Agreement than you do, and you're a senator and I wrote MINIONS. https://t.co/C98Tl4e2fx — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) January 21, 2021

this is the dumbest fucking tweet i've ever seen and you went to harvard and i went to st. louis university. https://t.co/LjvBTcClV7 — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) January 21, 2021

You’re a moron knowingly misleading people. https://t.co/LqnEqGZgw3 — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) January 21, 2021

Others wondered why he was so concerned with Pittsburghians all of a sudden.

Dude, weren’t you just wanting to disenfranchise the the citizens of Pittsburgh, like five minutes ago? https://t.co/XQf6XGL9Tq — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 21, 2021

…And this from a man who wanted to throw out the VOTES of the citizens of Pittsburgh. https://t.co/TiPILgEnJ5 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 21, 2021

Since when are you concerned about the people of Pittsburgh? You literally voted to disenfranchise us. Spineless seditionist. https://t.co/bqVG0rqCLR — Meidas UPitt (@Meidas_Upitt) January 21, 2021

Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh is located, voted 59% to 39% for PRESIDENT Joe Biden. Have a seat, Insurrection Ted. https://t.co/P0vIlR2eO3 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 21, 2021

Man who tired to disqualify the votes of citizens of Pittsburgh. (And all of Pennsylvania for that matter.) https://t.co/qN2Fvwa3GA — John Warner (@biblioracle) January 21, 2021

Or, for that matter, why does he now care about not disenfranchising the whole of the country?

You tried to overthrow your own government. https://t.co/EL41fA1B8n — Liam O'Brien (@VoiceOfOBrien) January 21, 2021

In any case, perhaps Cruz — and others, like Josh Hawley — won’t have much time left at their job anyway.