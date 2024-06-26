“This is going to ruin the tour” has become one of the internet’s biggest memes lately. If you’re out of the loop, according to Page Six, when Justin Timberlake was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated earlier this month, Timberlake reportedly said under his breath, “This is going to ruin the tour.” The police officer supposedly responded, “What tour,” to which Timberlake replied, “The world tour.”

Well, the good news for Timberlake is that the incident hasn’t seemed to ruin The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He just played Madison Square Garden last night (June 25), and before that, Timberlake shared his first social media post since the arrest. In it, he shows off a special orange-and-blue shirt he made to commemorate the shows (he plays MSG again tonight).

The most-liked comments on the post address the arrest. One says, “Ok but petition for new merch that says ‘This is going to ruin the tour’ because I’d honestly buy that in a heartbeat.” Another reads, “Glad it didn’t ruin the tour.” Somebody else wrote, “You should make a tour shirt with your mug shot. That’d be kinda [fire].”

When Timberlake performed in Chicago on June 21, he seemingly addressed the arrest by saying, “We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights. And it’s been a tough week, but you’re here, and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now. I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back, thank you so much.”