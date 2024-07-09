Is The Original ‘Shrek’ Cast Returning For ‘Shrek 5’?

Celebrity marriages, they never last. But our love for Shrek does. Fourteen years after Shrek Forever After, DreamWorks Animation has announced that Shrek 5 is officially in development. The fifth film in the series — not including 2011’s Puss in Boots and 2022’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (the best film in the Shrek-verse since Shrek 2) — will feature the original voice cast of Mike Myers as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Fiona, and Eddie Murphy as Donkey.

Murphy recently revealed that voice recording has already begun. “We started doing [Shrek 5] months ago,” the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F star told Collider. “I did this. I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. Shrek is coming out and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey [movie].”

Still waiting on the Three Blind Mice spin-off.

Back in 2018, Illumination CEO (and Minions wrangler) Chris Meledandri, who is overseeing the revival, discussed his plan for future films. “When you look back on those vocal performances they’re awesome, and while you certainly could make a case for a complete reinvention, I find myself responding to my own nostalgic feelings of wanting to go back to those characterizations,” he said. “The challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it’s not simply yet another film in a series of sequels.”

Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. pic.twitter.com/3j6ctXpPGu — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) July 9, 2024

Shrek 5 comes out on July 1, 2026. While waiting, check out the Shrek toilet slide.