Can they go five for five? We’ll find out soon with Sinners .

To date, Ryan Coogler has directed four movies, and they’ve all starred good luck charm Michael B. Jordan . Fruitvale Station was a film festival sensation; Creed makes me cry every time I watch it (which is a lot); Black Panther is widely considered the best movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a touching tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Plot

Set in the Jim Crow-era south, Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers who, after trying to leave their troubled lives behind, return to their hometown to start again. But upon their arrival, they’re greeted by an “even greater evil.” The cryptic logline for the gothic horror film also includes the quote: “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Coogler and Jordan have said very little about Sinners, although Entertainment Weekly described it as a vampire film (vampires vs. the Ku Klux Klan, perhaps?). They have, however, discussed why they enjoy working together.

“It was one of those things I sensed immediately,” Coogler told Time about the Leonardo DiCaprio to his Martin Scorsese, so to speak. “I wrote the script to Fruitvale Station with him in mind, just from his body of work. I hadn’t ever sat down and spent time with him before. But based on his body of work I thought he’d be the right person to go to for the role. But I wanted to sit down and meet him first because I learned in film school that I like to work very closely with my actors. We have to have chemistry for us to be able to work.”

He added, “So I met with him and it was one of those meetings where as soon as you meet with somebody you kind of connect.”

Following a bidding war, Sinners was acquired by Warner Bros. thanks to a unique agreement: some of the movie’s rights will revert to Coogler “over the course of several decades,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. If only this was true for every director, although not every director has made a movie as good as Creed.

Cast

Sinners is led by Michael B. Jordan. Two of them! The rest of the cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, Li Jun Li, Lola Kirke, and Delroy Lindo (I’m still salty he didn’t win an Oscar for his performance in Da 5 Bloods).