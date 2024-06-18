If you are a pop music fan, odds are good that over the past year, you either went to a concert, went to a movie theater to see a concert, or watched a concert live on TikTok. So now that everything revolves around concerts and pop stars, it’s only natural for the horror movie trope to follow!

Smile 2, the sequel to the unexpected horror hit Smile will head to theaters this fall, and this time, the elusive smiling demon will target a major pop star, played by Naomi Scott. Not to be confused with the other pop-star horror film by M. Night Shyamalan.

After the gruesome conclusion of the first film, the demonic entity is still claiming everyone in its path, and the latest target is the pop singer Skye Riley. The gist of the Smile demon is this: someone smiles (creepily) then kills themselves in front of an innocent bystander, the curse is passed to them and the cycle starts again, presumably until everyone is dead. Kyle Gallner returns from the first film, while Lukas Gage, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Dylan Gelula also star. Hopefully the MLB will also get involved again.

Director Parker Finn said that he wanted the sequel to have a different feel than the first installment. “The last thing I ever want to do is just directly repeat myself or retread ground that I’ve already gone over,” he told Den of Geek in 2022. “I want it to feel very unexpected and exciting and fresh in a way that might catch audiences off guard, and make sure that the film has a brand-new bag of tricks up its sleeve.” Those tricks include a choreographed dance number and some new pop songs sandwiched in between the brutal deaths. Are you smiling yet?

Smile 3 hits theaters on October 18th. Check out the trailer above.