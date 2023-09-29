Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is wrapping up this weekend with one final show in Kansas City ( at least, for now ). So, now is good time to see just how successful the tour actually was. Both Billboard and the New York Times recently posted breakdowns of the tour’s earnings, which are recapped below.

How Much Did Beyoncé Make On The ‘Renaissance Tour?’

So, according to Billboard, in her 11 July shows alone, Beyoncé grossed $127.6 million — the largest one-month sum for any artist since the Boxscore archives began in the mid-1980s. She followed up in August with $179.3 million over 14 shows. She had the leading tour in sales three months in a row, with only Bad Bunny and Elton John leading more consecutive months (she’s in a tie with Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra).

Meanwhile, the Times’ Jenna Wortham notes that the Renaissance Tour has been an economy unto itself, generating as much for the US as the 2008 Olympics did for Beijing — nearly $4.5 billion (a lot of that had to be just in silver clothing alone).

With nine shows in September and one in October, she’s already got the highest-grossing tour by a woman in the Boxscore archives with $461.3 million (passing Madonna’s 2008-9 Sweet & Sticky Tour). Although the remaining shows have yet to be tallied, Billboard projects they’ll bring the overall total to well over half-a-billion bucks at $560 million. Beyoncé would officially be the only woman, only Black artist, and only American solo act among the top ten highest grossing tours ever. A queen, indeed.