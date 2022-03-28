snyder-cut.jpg
The Snyder Cut Got Its (Bizarre) Oscars Moment, And Viewers Are Either Totally Thrilled Or Very Confused

The Oscars have grown unexpected chaotic. Some disorder was to be expected, of course, since we’ve had a few bizarre years of movies. It’s all atypical for sure, and this years’s trio of hostesses (Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes) are keeping a handle on it as best they can. At one point, Regina Hall did Covid-19 “patdowns” on Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin, and Rachel Zegler got in a well-deserved zinger, all after Timothée Chalamet stole the red carpet. What of the actual awards though?

There was a weird one. Only a few minutes before Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor for his CODA performance, the so-called Snyder Cut got its, uh, due. Yes, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was singled out as the most popular selection for “Oscar Cheer Moment.” Indeed, The Flash doing his Speed Force thing actually blared on the big screen. Pretty surreal stuff.

Naturally, there was a lot of WTF-type reactions to be had. A real mix went down, too, from the rabid Snyder funs celebrating their relative triumph, all the way to people rolling their eyes and doling out mockery.

Seriously, our brains are all a little bit frazzled after the past two years, so hey, why not? And the night is still young.

