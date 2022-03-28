The Oscars have grown unexpected chaotic. Some disorder was to be expected, of course, since we’ve had a few bizarre years of movies. It’s all atypical for sure, and this years’s trio of hostesses (Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes) are keeping a handle on it as best they can. At one point, Regina Hall did Covid-19 “patdowns” on Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin, and Rachel Zegler got in a well-deserved zinger, all after Timothée Chalamet stole the red carpet. What of the actual awards though?

There was a weird one. Only a few minutes before Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor for his CODA performance, the so-called Snyder Cut got its, uh, due. Yes, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was singled out as the most popular selection for “Oscar Cheer Moment.” Indeed, The Flash doing his Speed Force thing actually blared on the big screen. Pretty surreal stuff.

Zack Snyder's Justice League wins the Oscar Cheer Moment for the Flash speed force scene. #OscarsCheerMoment #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/yPDiUWm07N — DCFilmsUnited (@DCFUnited) March 28, 2022

Naturally, there was a lot of WTF-type reactions to be had. A real mix went down, too, from the rabid Snyder funs celebrating their relative triumph, all the way to people rolling their eyes and doling out mockery.

a big one for the Snyder Cut tbh pic.twitter.com/6JMHCCS8F8 — The Big Picture (@TheBigPic) March 28, 2022

it says here “the flash enters the speed force" pic.twitter.com/W8MXFPJSz0 — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) March 28, 2022

The #Oscars are simping for The Snyder Cut? Who let their nephew in the editing room?? Hardly the biggest cheer-worthy moment. pic.twitter.com/QXLbqKSdU5 — Mark Walters (@markwalters74) March 28, 2022

Snyder Cut makes the Oscar show lololol yessssss — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) March 28, 2022

NOBODY WAS GAGGING OVER THAT WACK ASS SNYDER CUT SCENE LMFAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/kfd9e1hWFv — kimberly. (@problemsthots) March 28, 2022

Judi Dench, to Kenneth Branagh: "Yes, obviously the Snyder cut was far better" — David Sims (@davidlsims) March 28, 2022

congratulations to Reddit for getting the Snyder cut an award at the Oscars, incredible — dan solomon (@dansolomon) March 28, 2022

The Flash entering the speed force in the Justice League Snyder Cut won for more Cheered Moment?! That beat Captain America catching Mjölnir as he said “Assemble.”#Oscars pic.twitter.com/GEmfbNQQau — Ellis Mbeh | Marketing Strategist (@EllisMbeh) March 28, 2022

bro they put a JL Snyder cut scene as the most cheer worthy scene ever lmaoooo — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) March 28, 2022

Snyder fans really got that Flash moment to be the most cheered moment? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OYJWCAJtA3 — Larry McAllister II (@LARRYTRON) March 28, 2022

Who voted for Snyder cut as the most cheer worthy moment ever? I want names.#Oscars — Blake Spivey (@psycho_retros_2) March 28, 2022

Snyder Cut at the Oscars lmao — Dr. Daniel fromSport, Esq. (@DanielfromSport) March 28, 2022

Seriously, our brains are all a little bit frazzled after the past two years, so hey, why not? And the night is still young.